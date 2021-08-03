16th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Scranton

SCRANTON — All of Downtown Scranton will serve as center stage for an award-winning music festival as the 16th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival (SJF) returns to the Electric City, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8. The festival is made possible through partnerships with Blu Elefante, the City of Scranton, First Friday Scranton, Lackawanna County, and Scranton Tomorrow, and with the generous support of sponsors and media partners.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but now that state health and safety restrictions have been lifted, it’s time to hit the “play” button to experience incredible live music once again.

This year’s event features a new format, reminiscent of a New Orleans style festival. Instead of utilizing one, large main stage, performances will be held in multiple venues throughout the Downtown. Featuring national, regional and local musicians, SJF fans will enjoy the extensive variety and unique experience they have grown to expect and love.

A fireworks display presented by Scranton Tomorrow and Lackawanna County will add to the celebration on Saturday at 9 p.m. The display will be launched from the Electric City Garage in the 300 block of Spruce Street.

The SJF will also provide a much-needed economic boost for musicians, many of whom haven’t worked in more than a year, and support local businesses. While enjoying performances by accomplished jazz, blues and world beat musicians, visitors to Downtown Scranton are encouraged to explore the wonderful restaurants, pubs and cafés in the Business District. So many establishments struggled financially in 2020, and these small businesses will benefit from the extra foot traffic generated by the festival.

The SJF has garnered international recognition, and has been mentioned in U.S. News and World Report, for the cultural diversity and integrity it has brought to the region. In celebration of its triumphant return, admission is free, and tickets are not required. Everyone is invited to enjoy live music in more than 20 venues in the Downtown Scranton Business District all weekend.

For more information about the 16th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival, a schedule of performances, and the festival’s 2021 approach, visit www.scrantonjazzfestival.org and follow Scranton Jazz Festival on social media.