The U.S. Forest Service is proposing permits and fees for popular areas of an iconic wilderness area in Colorado. Under the proposal, the Four Pass loop, the 26-mile backpacking trail outside Aspen, would be one destination subject to limited $12 overnight reservations. Also between May 1 and Oct. 31, campers would need permits for Conundrum hot springs and Geneva and Capitol lakes in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.