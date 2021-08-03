Cancel
Scranton, PA

Scranton Cultural Center announces ‘Best of the Eagles’ concert

Abington Journal
 6 days ago
“Best of the Eagles” will perform on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Scranton Cultural Center’s Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre. Submitted photo

“Best of the Eagles” will perform on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Scranton Cultural Center’s Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre.

“Best of the Eagles” is one of the top Eagles tribute bands in the country, with performances of the band’s greatest hits from the ’70s, ’80s and more.

“Best of the Eagles” prides itself as the most authentic interpretation of the music of the Eagles in America, bar none. Each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. However, this is no simple copy band or impersonator act, but rather a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically re-create the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of one of America’s greatest rock bands. After selling out many venues in the region, including the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., “Best of the Eagles” looks forward to sharing a great night of Eagles hits in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tickets range from $28.25 to $48.25 (including fees) and are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the Scranton Cultural Center in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2021-2022 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Dominick, Esq. and Chris Chermak.

