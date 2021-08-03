Dalton Delights: More summer fun ahead at Dalton Community Library

Happy August, Everyone!

All of us at Dalton Community Library hope you are having a busy and exciting summer.

This summer we have programs offered for all ages. For the kids ages 3 to 5, we have Storytime with Miss Vicky. So far this summer we have had programs on transportation, Prince and Princess and Alligator goes to the dentist with a craft.

For ages 5 to 11, we have Dollars and Sense and Weather scheduled. We had a virtual event called Stories of Summer: Unicorns break the Cage. This was an animated story featuring two kids who visit a city zoo and discover all sorts of incredible animals.

Later this summer, join us with the Everhart Museum, for a story time followed by a hands-on activity. We will read “Three Sisters,” a Mohawk story about indigenous agriculture, followed by a demonstration on how to find and grow native plants.

This program is perfect for children in 1st through 4th grade.

We are offering virtual book discussions with Carleigh on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. There is a two-evening virtual workshop in early August on “How to Write and Publish Your own Novel,” which is scheduled with Kelly Hopkins. Please contact Dalton Community Library to register for these events.

Take a minute to visit Dalton Community Library’s Facebook page and read about biographies of famous authors, Kat’s Korner’s review of popular books and additional activities coming available for the month of August.

We are looking forward to more activities being planned, so watch for more details.

Have a fun and safe summer!