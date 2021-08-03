Commonwealth Health Physician Network welcomes new gastroenterologist to Scranton

Khurana

SCRANTON — Dr. Vikas Khurana is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the GI tract. This includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon), and biliary system. He is experienced in upper endoscopies, colonoscopies and advanced endoscopy procedures.

His office at 743 Jefferson Ave., Suite 104, accepts most major insurance plans, including Geisinger Health Plan. For an appointment, call 570-344-9457.