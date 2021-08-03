Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: August 3

Catchers' signals could become a relic if an experimental electronic device is successful. Major League Baseball will give catchers in the Low A West league the option starting Aug. 3 to use a 12-button transmitter that can be strapped with Velcro around a catcher’s wristband. Receivers fit inside the sweatband of a pitcher’s cap and the padding of the catcher’s helmet. MLB hopes the devices will cut down on time spent by pitchers stepping off the rubber and changing signals. Sign stealing has been an issue since professional baseball began in the 1860s. The Houston Astros were found to have stolen catchers’ signs using a video camera in the outfield during their run to the 2017 World Series title.