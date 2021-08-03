Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: August 3

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 1 run in the 4th inning, 1 run in the 5th inning, 3 runs in the 6th and 2 more in the 8th, but Tacoma couldn’t overcome an early deficit falling to Sacramento 8–7 on Thursday night. LF Dillon Thomas (3x5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI), CF Luis Liberato (2x4, R, RBI, BB) and 2B Alen Hanson (2x4, 3B, RBI, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, while C Brian O’Keefe (1x3, R, 2 BB), 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x4, R, 2B, RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (1x4, RBI, BB) and 3B Jantzen Witte (1x4, R) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits. Starter Penn Murfee (1.1,6,6,6,4,1) recorded his 1st AAA loss, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits over 1.1 innings. LH Daniel Zamora (2.1,2,2,2,2,4,HR) allowed 2 runs in the 3rd inning, while LH Jerez Williams (2.1,2,0,0,1,2), RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,0,0,0,2) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,1,0,0,1,2) combined to allow only 4 hits over 5.1 scoreless innings.
