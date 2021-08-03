possible PAC12-little 8 merger
The PAC-12 has no need for the toaster leavings of the Big XII. Would UCLA, USC, Washington and Arizona State alums want to go to games in Stillwater, Lubbock, Waco, Morgantown, Ames, Manhattan and Lawrence? Ft. Worth maybe. The only reason to throw them a lifeline is to get access to Texas recruiting market, or if the networks were forcing a deal (and if that was the case WV and several others probably are going to other conferences). A bolder move by the PAC-12 would be to make a play for Nebraska and A&M.www.ponyfans.com
