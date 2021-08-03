possible PAC12-little 8 merger

Washington football has been one of the strongest programs in the Pac-12 over the last few years. One notable former Pac-12 star sees them taking a big leap forward in 2021. The Huskies went 3-1 in the extremely shortened 2020 season, Jimmy Lake’s first stepping in as head coach after the resignation of Chris Petersen at the end of 2019. They beat Oregon State, Arizona, and Utah, lost to Stanford, and had games against Cal, Wazzu, and Oregon deemed no contests due to COVID-19. The team also had to back out of the Pac-12 Championship against USC, leading Oregon to get the shot. The Ducks won the conference title without winning their division, and wound up in the Fiesta Bowl.