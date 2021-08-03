Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Lackawanna College Pinky Swear PACK honored for fundraising efforts

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 4 days ago
Members of the Lackawanna College chapter of the Pinky Swear Foundation include, from left, front, Emily Stanski, Tunkhannock; Sophia Panella, Ambler; Sophia Luongo, Scranton; Liz Landers, Honesdale; and Chloe Belculfine, Pittsburgh; Second row, Devon Porvaznik, Scranton; Jessica Johnson, Jessup; Gabrielle Alban, Palmerton; Cori Pietruszkiewicz, Throop; Samantha Wetmore, Milford; Dana Bellas, Carbondale; Lori Beggin, Throop; and Desiree Balko, Meshoppen; Back, Lisa Labar, Bethlehem; Jana McTiernan, Scranton; Jerica Rosado, Scranton; Kristen Kania, Mountain Top; Gleyci Segura, Scranton; Brianna Armitage, Avoca; Kristen John Klein, Lake Ariel; Julie Tancredi, Clarks Summit; and Erika Norkaitis, Dickson City. Submitted photo

SCRANTON — The Lackawanna College Pinky Swear Ambassadors on College Campuses to Help Kids with Cancer (PACK) were honored at a virtual event on May 26 by the Pinky Swear Foundation for raising $4,200, becoming the second top fundraising group in the foundation’s “It Takes Two” fundraiser out of 69 registered PACKs around the country.

“This award shows the dedication of our students in their mission to support children and their families who are living with pediatric cancer,” said Stephanie McDaniels, faculty advisor for Lackawanna College PACK. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Pinky Swear Foundation to spread awareness, fundraise, develop student leaders on our campus and make a difference.”

The Lackawanna College PACK raised the funds by hosting a basket raffle that included a large spring-inspired basket valued at over $400 including gift cards, chocolate, and surprises donated by Lackawanna College PACK students. The basket raffle pulled in a remarkable amount of donations from Lackawanna College students, faculty, staff, and the Scranton community. This was Lackawanna College PACK’s first fundraiser.

“We are always amazed at the incredible passion and dedication of our Pinky Swear PACK members,” said Frankie Behr, Pinky Swear Foundation Student Leadership Manager. “The efforts seen from the Lackawanna PACK are incredibly creative and we are even more excited that every dollar they raised will actually be tripled thanks to our partners at KLN Family Brands and a generous family foundation. This support will help so many families when they need to most – right now.”

