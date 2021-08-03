Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanceville, AL

LaSheena Nation hired as Shorter University's women's basketball coach

By Staff reports
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaSheena Nation has been hired as the next head coach of Shorter University’s women’s basketball. She becomes the fourth head coach in program history. “God is amazing,” Nation said in a statement. “I can’t explain to you how excited I am for this amazing opportunity to lead the Shorter Women’s Basketball program. This is what I have worked and dreamed for. I’d like to thank President Dowless and Director of Athletics Richard Hendrix for selecting me and believing in my vision.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanceville, AL
Hanceville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
City
Boaz, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Hendrix College#Lasheena Nation#Shorter University#Aum Nation#Spring Hill College#Hanceville High School#Alabama State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy