LaSheena Nation hired as Shorter University's women's basketball coach
LaSheena Nation has been hired as the next head coach of Shorter University’s women’s basketball. She becomes the fourth head coach in program history. “God is amazing,” Nation said in a statement. “I can’t explain to you how excited I am for this amazing opportunity to lead the Shorter Women’s Basketball program. This is what I have worked and dreamed for. I’d like to thank President Dowless and Director of Athletics Richard Hendrix for selecting me and believing in my vision.”www.northwestgeorgianews.com
