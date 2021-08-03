Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Ossoff-backed bill aimed at promoting rooftop solar panels

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at making the installation of rooftop solar panels more affordable for American businesses and homeowners. The RAISE the Roof Act (Revamping Appropriate Incentives for Solar Energy) would expand solar tax credits to cover roof repairs and replacements necessary to...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Jon Ossoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Solar Installations#The Raise The Roof Act#Americans#Senate#Democratic Reps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Feenstra Leads 87 Colleagues in Urging Biden to Abandon Effort to Raise Taxes on Landowners

Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra led 87 of his colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to abandon his plan to cap like-kind exchanges. Limiting like-kind exchanges would result in a higher tax burden for landowners — including farmers, small business owners, and small investors who rely on this policy to drive economic growth in rural communities. The proposal is included in the administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget as well as the American Families Plan.
Energy Industryrismedia.com

Rocket Companies Launching Into Solar Energy Industry

Rocket Companies will now be tackling energy efficiency by entering the solar energy industry. There have been more than 2 million solar installations in the U.S., with panel installation reaching a record high in 2020, according to a joint study released earlier this year by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. The study also reports that the solar market in the country is expected to quadruple by 2030, with roughly one in eight American homes having solar energy by that year.
AdvocacyBay News 9

Youth groups see infrastructure deal as ‘down payment’ on climate investments

A coalition of 39 climate activist organizations penned a letter to President Joe Biden and senior members of Congress to express support for certain provisions in the proposed bipartisan infrastructure package, also urging the administration to take additional, more serious actions to address climate change. In a letter first published...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

Finally, a new bill calls for tax credits for integrated solar roofs

Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) today introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that amends the solar investment tax credit (ITC) to include integrated solar roofs. It would allow for expensing roof repairs and replacement necessary for solar installation. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) also introduced companion...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Democrats Aim to Boost Solar Roof Tiles in U.S. Budget Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US carbon abatement group calls for more incentives

A massive infrastructure bill is drawing out wish lists from clean energy advocates. A US consortium advocating for improved carbon capture technology said in an August 3 letter to lawmakers that tax incentives and other measures could support federal emissions goals. “As you consider legislative proposals to strengthen our nation’s...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Tonko calls for bill making homes more energy efficient

Encouraging the purchase and installation of electric appliances and equipment in single and multi-family homes would help improve energy efficiency and combat climate change is the main goal of a measure introduced by Rep. Paul Tonko. The bill would use rebates aimed at low and middle-income households to reduce residential...
Toledo, OHLima News

Letter: Buyer beware with solar panel projects

The Toledo Zoo parking lot is a perfect example of how and where solar panels should be placed to get double duty out of an area that is necessary but not beautiful. In western Ohio, 84 or more solar installations of about 1,000 acres each are being planned. This means that 84,000 acres will be taken out of farm production. This will change the landscape of western Ohio for upwards of 50 years, depending upon the lease terms which are non-negotiable upon signing.
Ellsworth, MEfoxbangor.com

Ellsworth upgrades and solar panels

ELLSWORTH — Solar panels and several other economic projects are headed to Ellsworth. Leadership in Ellsworth said they are ready to return to a sense of normalcy. Glenn Moshier, the Ellsworth city manager, said the pandemic has made their community stronger. “I think everything in Ellsworth is exciting, we are...
IndustryTree Hugger

Solar Panels for Apartments: 6 Ways for Renters To Go Solar

In the past few years, it’s become much easier and cheaper for homeowners to go solar. Renters typically have a harder time, especially in an apartment building. Unless your landlord recognizes the value of going solar and is willing to make the investment—it doesn’t hurt to ask—you might feel like it’s out of your hands. But there are still ways to tap into solar as a tenant if you’re willing to think outside the box a bit.
Congress & Courtsthevistapress.com

Rep. Levin Introduces Bill Allowing Veterans to Capitalize on Energy Efficient Homes

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced his introduction of the Veteran Home Energy Savings Act, a bill to strengthen veterans’ ability to purchase homes by factoring their energy efficiency savings into the lending process. Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) requires lenders participating in the VA Home Loan program to consider if veterans meet residual income requirements, which accounts for expenses such as monthly bills. This legislation creates a process for veterans and servicemembers who are purchasing energy efficient homes to factor their lower cost energy bills into their residual income requirement, allowing them to qualify for higher VA home loans and incentivizing home upgrades that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a markup on the Veteran Home Energy Savings Act and passed the bill today.
Greenwood Village, COvillagerpublishing.com

GV struggles with policy for ground mounted solar panels – Part I

City Council has been trying without success for more than six months to agree on a policy for regulating ground-mounted and pole-mounted solar panel arrays in the city. GV does not limit roof-mounted solar panels in any way. Until recently, it had permitted ground and pole-mounted solar arrays under the rules for accessory structures in the zoning code. Accessory structures are generally required to take up no more than 30 percent of a rear yard or side yard and be set back at least five feet from the property line (more on larger lots). The zoning code does not require accessory structures to be screened from neighbors’ views.
Congress & CourtsSmoky Mountain News

Bills aim to fund wildlife conservation

Bipartisan legislation aiming to fund local efforts to support struggling wildlife is now under consideration in both houses of Congress following introduction of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act July 20 in the Senate. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, co-sponsored the bill....

Comments / 0

Community Policy