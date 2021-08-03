Ossoff-backed bill aimed at promoting rooftop solar panels

The Toledo Zoo parking lot is a perfect example of how and where solar panels should be placed to get double duty out of an area that is necessary but not beautiful. In western Ohio, 84 or more solar installations of about 1,000 acres each are being planned. This means that 84,000 acres will be taken out of farm production. This will change the landscape of western Ohio for upwards of 50 years, depending upon the lease terms which are non-negotiable upon signing.