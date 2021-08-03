Ossoff-backed bill aimed at promoting rooftop solar panels

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced his introduction of the Veteran Home Energy Savings Act, a bill to strengthen veterans’ ability to purchase homes by factoring their energy efficiency savings into the lending process. Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) requires lenders participating in the VA Home Loan program to consider if veterans meet residual income requirements, which accounts for expenses such as monthly bills. This legislation creates a process for veterans and servicemembers who are purchasing energy efficient homes to factor their lower cost energy bills into their residual income requirement, allowing them to qualify for higher VA home loans and incentivizing home upgrades that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a markup on the Veteran Home Energy Savings Act and passed the bill today.
Comments / 0