10 Awesome Recipes to Grill or Smoke in August
The dog days of summer are here, and we bet you’re hitting your stride as a backyard grill jockey. Mother Nature is at the top of her game, too, filling gardens and markets with seductively ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, peaches, corn, zucchini, and much more. August is the time to strut your stuff by cooking an entire meal, from appetizer to dessert, over live fire. It’s easier than you might think. Many of the dishes below, like the Bellinis, Grilled Gazpacho, and Grilled Pepper Salad can be made ahead. You can even put together a fruit cobbler or crisp in a cast iron skillet and indirect grill it while your guests enjoy the main course and side dishes.barbecuebible.com
