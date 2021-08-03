Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3 Details – It’s all about Sword and Shield’s Galar Region

By Kyle Hanson
attackofthefanboy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Pokémon GO players, including ourselves, assumed that the Ultra Unlock Part 3 bonus would be Arceus or something similar. However, it seems like Niantic is ready to jump ahead a few generations with the event instead focusing on Sword and Shield’s Galar Region. This includes its two Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta, which will appear in five-star Legendary raids. The Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event kicks off on august 20th, so here’s all the details we have so far.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Legendary Pok Mon#Sword#Ultra#Zacian#Galarian#Field Research Rewards#Wooloo#New Gift#New Raid Bosses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Eevee’s August 2021 Community Day features new attacks for every eeveelutions in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s upcoming Community Day for August 2021 features Eevee and an exclusive attack for each of its evolutions, commonly referred to as the eeveelutions. With seven unique evolutions to pick from, players will have the chance to collect multiple Eevees during the event to evolve them into each of the seven choices. In addition, the event will be an extended version of a regular Community Day. Instead of being a single day, it will be stretched out into an entire weekend, from August 13 to 16, starting at 10 AM in your local time zone.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Unite: How to Unlock New Pokemon Faster

If you’ve been playing Pokemon Unite since the game launched this week, you’ve probably already throughout long and hard even before the game released about which Pokemon you wanted to unlock first. Unlike other MOBAs like Dota 2 that let players play as anyone for free, however, Pokemon Unite locks its Pokemon behind either in-game or premium currencies within the game’s marketplace. You can only make so much progress towards Pokemon purchase by completing matches alone, so if you want to get the Pokemon you’ve been eyeing, you’ll need to streamline your acquisition of Aeos Coins to get as many as you can as quickly as possible.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO August 2021 Breakthrough & Spotlights Announced

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's content for August 2021. This time, though, they're keeping some information close to the chest. Let's take a look at what we know so far and what we can glean from what information was left out. Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, the following...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO event today: Cranidos, Shieldon, Dialga, Porygon

Starting today, the 23rd of July, 2021, Pokemon GO has an event running courtesy of the Ultra Unlock series during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. The first event is Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, and it runs from today until August 3, 2021, at 8PM local time. The idea here is that Pokemon from what appear to be “various eras” will pop up in the wild, in raid battles, and in 7km eggs. That means we’ve got everything from Omanyte (ancient, very old), to Porygon (super futuristic).
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 26

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokémon Trainers Cup 2021 Porygon-Z Distribution Announced For Pokemon Sword/Shield

The Pokemon Company has revealed another special distribution event coming to Pokemon Sword And Shield next week. On August 7th, a special Porygon-Z will be distributed via a code for Pokemon Sword And Shield, This Porygon-Z is meant to commemorate the Pokemon Trainers Cup 2021, and is based on the one used by last year’s winner Jeong Sang-yoon. It will have the following attributes:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Dialga raid weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Dialga is a five-star raid players want to try and jump on as quickly as possible in Pokémon Go. Dialga is considered one of the best legendary Pokémon for players to use in the PvP Battle League, and it’s also extremely effective in being used in other five-star raids. If you’re planning on taking on Dialga in a five-star raid, you want to make sure you have a few other trainers backing you up to increase your chances of taking it down. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Dialga’s raid weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to use against it.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to unlock Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE, all Unite License costs

Pokémon UNITE launched with a relatively small roster of playable Pokémon, but TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have already confirmed that the game will get multiple new Pokémon in the near future. Players get to pick one of several Pokémon to unlock after finishing the tutorial. TiMi has also...
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Unique Chance to Own a Pokémon TCG Test Card With a Magic Back

Pokémon TCG enthusiasts may recognize the Blastoise artwork below as the same that was used on a fan favorite vintage card. The Blastoise promo card in question is known as the Blastoise CD Promo because it was available as a holographic card in the 1999 music release, Pokémon Best Song Collection. However, if you flipped that card over, you'd see the standard back that you'd expect. What you see below, however, is a genuine Wizards of the Coast Blastoise test card that, when turned over, has a Magic: The Gathering back. While Pokémon TCG fans may currently know Magic as the card game that fills the entire aisle of Targets that were once filled with Pokémon cards before the events of 2020 and 2021, that card game was produced by Wizards of the Coast at the time when the company was rocking with Pikachu, Blastoise, and Charizard. Now, collectors can bid on this Blastoise, which may be one of the hobby's most unique items in existence.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokémon teams in the Ultra League Remix for Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – July 2021

The Ultra League Remix in Pokémon Go is a good opportunity to mix things up and try something new while participating in the Battle League. The rules for the Ultra League Remix work a bit differently than the original one. The rules are roughly still the same, where you can only use Pokémon that meet the 2,500 CP, or under, requirement, but the 20 most popular options from the first part of Season 8 have been removed. These Pokémon were the most frequently used choices for players, and now you’ll have to think up a new team. These are the best Pokémon teams for the Ultra League Remix in Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8, during July 2021.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle event featuring Fossil Pokémon including Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Omanyte and Shiny Omanyte now underway until July 25 at 23:59 UTC

Read on below to learn about the latest Max Raid Battle event in Pokémon Sword and Shield:. A new Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle event featuring Fossil Pokémon including Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Omanyte and Shiny Omanyte is now underway until July 25 at 23:59 UTC. For an opportunity to...
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon and more now appearing more frequently in the wild during the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event in Pokémon GO

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Prepare for Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time and Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space!. Incredible work completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon GO Fest 2021! As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, we’re excited to unveil more details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus events.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Are there shiny pokemon in Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is finally here and players are now getting their chance to take some of the franchise’s most adored Pokémon into the newly constructed MOBA setting. With its launch for the Switch, Unite has a total of 20 playable Pokémon including fan favorites like Charizard, Pikachu, Venasaur, and Snorlax among others. On top of the current roster, the game offers plenty of customization for players to kit out both their player and their Pokémon with unique looks to take into battle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy