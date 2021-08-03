Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3 Details – It’s all about Sword and Shield’s Galar Region
Many Pokémon GO players, including ourselves, assumed that the Ultra Unlock Part 3 bonus would be Arceus or something similar. However, it seems like Niantic is ready to jump ahead a few generations with the event instead focusing on Sword and Shield’s Galar Region. This includes its two Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta, which will appear in five-star Legendary raids. The Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event kicks off on august 20th, so here’s all the details we have so far.attackofthefanboy.com
