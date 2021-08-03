Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to get Street Fighter’s Guile and Cammy in Fortnite

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next challengers entering the Fortnite arena will be Street Fighter’s Cammy and Guile, and they’ll each have alternate skins along with unique backblings for the iconic fighting game characters. Everyday it looks like no one is safe from the Fortnite metaverse. Epic Games teased that new Street Fighter contestants...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Fighter Ii#The Street Fighter#Cammy Guile#Ifiremonkey#V Bucks#Borealis Backer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer wins Play of the Game as perfect D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer brought D.Va to life with her insanely accurate recreation. The artist’s mind-blowing costume captures the beloved Blizzard Entertainment heroine. Despite Tracer being the de-facto mascot for Overwatch since the multiplayer launched in 2016, D.Va has stolen the hearts of many fans of the Blizzard Entertainment team-based shooter.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Tencent's Street Fighter Duel to go global

We could not be happier to share with you that Street Fighter Duel has just been confirmed for a global release. As of time of writing, the game is only available in China. Street Fighter Duel has been in the news since 2019; we even covered a story on the game previously when it was preparing for its launch. However, our hearts were broken when the developers announced that the game would be released only for the Chinese market.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Street Fighter Duel is Getting a Worldwide Launch

Street Fighter Duel has been out in China for about a year now, but over the weekend Capcom confirmed that its character-collecting RPG is going to be going global in the not-too-distant future. The game sees you building up a team of world warriors, then taking them into turn-based battles...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Overwatch Summer Games adds new cosmetics and weekly challenges

The Overwatch: Origins Edition Summer Games event is live now, running for the next three weeks with new cosmetics and weekly challenges. The Summer Games brawls see the return of Lúcioball, which Blizzard calls "Overwatch's futuristic spin on soccer," and the Lúcioball Remix, which sees two balls in play for a "faster, more chaotic version of Lúcioball." Then we've got the weekly challenges, where playing games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade unlocks cosmetics such as sprays and new skins. If you win, that counts as two games. Week One, which runs until July 27th, offers up the Ocean King Winston Icon for playing nine games, the Ocean King Winston spray for 18, and the Ocean King Winston Epic skin for playing 27. Week Two, which runs from July 27th to August 3rd, has the Sunset Pharah Icon for playing nine games, the Sunset Soar spray for 18, and the Sunset Pharah Epic skin for 27. Lastly, Week Three, which runs from August 3rd to August 10th, offers the Nihon Hanzo Icon for playing nine games, the Nihon Hanzo spray for playing 18, and the Nihon Hanzo Epic skin for playing 27 games.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to get the new Plasma Cannon in Fortnite

Players will have a couple of ways to acquire the weapon. With the release of Fortnite’s v17.21 today, Epic Games added yet another new weapon to the game called the Plasma Cannon. While this new weapon may not be great when it comes to directly damaging your opponents, it’s fantastic...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Potential Leaks Discovered For Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

CD Projekt Red is a well-known and beloved video game development studio. They found their fame and glory with their work on The Witcher trilogy several years ago at this point. These video games brought in a lively world, in-depth storytelling, and a long RPG journey for players to dive into. As a result, it was clear that there was already a massive fan base ready to pick up whatever their next big RPG release would be and that of course was Cyberpunk 2077. This was a hyped-up video game and the anticipation continued to grow over the years as fans waited for the proper unveilings along with its launch.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Get the Rift Tour Umbrella

Umbrellas have been around in Fortnite since the very beginning of the game. Every new season, players have the chance of getting a new one just by winning a match of battle royale. Some Umbrellas can only be unlocked by completing special tasks. In the upcoming days, players will have a chance of unlocking a new special umbrella, the Rift Tour! The main question is, how to get the Rift Tour umbrella in Fortnite? Keep reading to find out!
Technologywindowscentral.com

Why World of Warcraft players are leaving for FFXIV

Is World of Warcraft dying? You know, it's funny — I've been playing WoW on and off since the game launched in 2004. I've tallied over 10,000 hours of playtime in the game, going from hunting server-first boss kills and raid achievements in my youth to more casual high-end scheduled raids in my work-addled adulthood. I'd scoff at media types writing stories about "WoW killers" and hyperbolic articles talking about WoW dying, only for it to defy expiry date expectations time and time again. This time, however, something feels a bit different.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Back 4 Blood Beta Content Revealed

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today revealed what content players can get their hands on in the upcoming beta. Players can finally get their hands on the upcoming co-op and PvP shooter with the open beta. Early Access kicks off next weekend on August 5 for those who have pre-ordered the game. Then, on the following weekend, the open beta opens up to everyone. To celebrate the impending launch of the beta, Turtle Rock Studios has revealed what content players get to play come August 5:
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Referee Orisa Released for Overwatch Summer Games 2021

Overwatch’s Summer Games event returned today which means all of the event-themed skins have been revealed and have become available. Amongst them is an Orisa skin. Here is the Referee Orisa skin that was released for the Summer Games 2021. The new skin can be found in the Summer Games...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends bans 62 dashboarding players on Xbox and 1,965 on PS4

Respawn has banned over 2,000 Apex Legends players for dashboarding and "abuse of a matchmaking exploit." The devs add that 62 were Xbox players, while 1,965 were PS4 players. The info comes via Respawn's Conor Ford (thanks, Eurogamer) who says that of the 2,086 players banned, 62 were on Xbox, 15 on Switch, 44 on PC, and 1,965 on PS4. "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm," Ford says, with dashboarding referring to an exploit where players could force-quit the game before losing a match. Ford says that these matchmaking bans vary in length, adding, "sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played."
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How to get the Prop-Ifier in Fortnite

As if enough wasn't going on in Fortnite this week already with the Rift Tour, Ariana Grande skins and Fortnite X Suicide Squad crossover, now we've got the addition of the Prop-Ifier!. Unlike the other alien tech that can be crafted or found in chests like the Plasma Cannon or...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Capcom Has Revealed Street Fighter V’s Final Fighter, Luke

More than five years after its release, Street Fighter V is getting its final fighter, Luke. No, really, “Luke”. We thought the game’s last downloadable character would be more spectacular, but no, we’ve got Luke, a UFC-style fighter who’s.. okay, we guess? His release (insert your own mucky joke here) will conclude Street Fighter V’s Season 5, though his presence is, according to Capcom’s video, a glimpse of the future. We honestly hope this doesn’t mean Street Fighter VI is going to go all in on realism.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Reveal New LMG 'Rampage' Coming in Season 10

Apex Legends developers have revealed that a brand new light machine gun (LMG) is heading to the game in Season 10. Its name is Rampage—a weapon designed by master engineer Ramya "Rampart" Parekh. Not much is currently know about it aside from its name, shape, size, classification, and creator. While a few cryptic details were dropped on the Season 10 details webpage—alongside the season's name, "Emergence"—perhaps the most intriguing part is the unusual source of power inside the gun.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Get a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Tetris Theme With Tetris 99

Tetris 99’s Maximus Cup is back and with it, players have the opportunity to earn a Skyward Sword theme for the game. Yes, “earn”, so you can get you hands on the theme no matter how bad you are at this Nintendo Switch puzzler, you just might have to play more matches. You’ll have to be quick, though, the Maximus cup runs from August 6th to August 9th and you’ll need a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which gives you Tetris 99 for free) to participate.
Video Gamespsu.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass Overview

Apex Legends new season titled Apex Legends: Emergence is the tenth season in the games history and see’s the introduction of Seer, a brand new legend and an all new ranked mode for the recently added game mode, Arenas but it also of course contains an all new battle pass for players to grind through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy