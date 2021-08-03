Cancel
Pokemon Go Galar Pokemon Debut This Month

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a nice surprise for Part 3 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021's Ultra Unlock event! Pokemon Go Galar Pokemon will be making their debut later this month — and yes, there will be some Legendary Pokemon. As with previous years, Pokemon Go has lined up a bunch of special events...

Comments / 0

