Time to Schein: Sean McVay Weighs in on the Matthew Stafford Injury

Los Angeles currently is a COVID hot spot, again. The Rams are ready for it, with a high vaccination rate among staff and players. “It’s been really good,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday regarding the team’s willingness to get vaccinated. “All of our staff is. [I] don’t want to get into the exact numbers, but we are really close to 100 percent of our players having the vaccination. Some of those guys are in the process of getting that started within the last week. . . . I think you do want to be understanding and respectful of everybody has an individual approach, that resonates with me. Where you want to be empathetic to why they may feel good or why they might have concerns. Our guys have done a great job of trying to educate us on their perspective. We’ve gotten close to 100 percent of our guys that are committed to doing that, which is good.”