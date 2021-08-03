Time to Schein: Keenan Allen Shares What He Loves About Playing Alongside Justin Herbert

Certain storylines seem nearly too good to be true, or that “it only happens in the movies.” Well, consider Justin Herbert’s rookie season one of these instances. A rookie quarterback viewed as the potential franchise quarterback spends his first offseason with more virtual work than in-person work, due to the COVID-ridden offseason and preseason. Sixty minutes before the team’s game early in the year against the Chiefs, TyRod Taylor was ruled out after a medical mishap, and Herbert was thrusted into the starting role against the league’s best quarterback. Herbert went toe-to-toe with Mahomes and the Chiefs, and later went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, break the rookie touchdown record for touchdown passes with...