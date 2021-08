Among the booming fighting game genre, there are a few franchises that have earned a spot at the top of the ladder – of course Smash Bros. is up there, along with Tekken and Mortal Kombat. However, perhaps the most recognizable fighting game series out there is without a doubt Street Fighter – just look at how many games reference iconic aspects of the series like Hadouken. Over the last year, one Street Fighter game has remained locked away, inaccessible to international audiences – until now.