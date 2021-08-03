Cancel
Stocks

Bitcoin dominance on the rise once again as crypto market rallies

FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of the BTCD index could be a sign of the start of another bull run as Bitcoin price attempts to hold on to $38,000. Bitcoin’s price has been rallying in tandem with altcoins, sending mentions of the markets flipping back to a bullish supercycle for Bitcoin (BTC). The flagship cryptocurrency went through the resistance levels of $42,000 for the first time since May 19, hitting a peak of $42,541 on July 31.

