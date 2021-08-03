Bitcoin dominance on the rise once again as crypto market rallies

MATIC price goes cold, as Polygon financial metric offers an interesting twist. MATIC price is up 47.66% since July 21, establishing one of the better rallies in the cryptocurrency complex over that time. The rally has placed Polygon at the junction of the symmetrical triangle’s apex with the 50-day SMA at $1.07. The ongoing consolidation is in time, not price, as the Bollinger Bands (BB) have contracted to the tightest reading in months, suggesting that MATIC price may be on the cusp of a substantial move to the upside.