Bitcoin dominance on the rise once again as crypto market rallies
The rise of the BTCD index could be a sign of the start of another bull run as Bitcoin price attempts to hold on to $38,000. Bitcoin’s price has been rallying in tandem with altcoins, sending mentions of the markets flipping back to a bullish supercycle for Bitcoin (BTC). The flagship cryptocurrency went through the resistance levels of $42,000 for the first time since May 19, hitting a peak of $42,541 on July 31.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0