High school basketball: Al Anderson steps down as head boys coach at Indian Trail

By Mike Johnson
Kenosha News.com
 2 days ago

Perhaps the finest game Al Anderson coached in his tenure as the head coach of the Indian Trail boys basketball team turned out to be his last. Anderson, who led the Hawks for seven seasons as the second coach in program history, has stepped down from the position. Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook first tweeted the news Tuesday morning, and Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett confirmed it to the News shortly after.

www.kenoshanews.com

