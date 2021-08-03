A new grant aims to decrease social isolation among Virginia nursing home residents

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation and loneliness were a daily reality for many nursing home residents. “It’s hard for us to imagine what it’s like to wake up every morning and think, ‘I don’t belong here,’” said Kristine Theurer, a longtime expert in senior care. As a music therapist (and later a recreation director) for a nursing home in British Columbia, she noticed the calendar was filled with bowling, movie nights, and day trips — what Theurer described as “a relentless diet of entertainment and distraction.” Almost none of the activities, though, were designed to help residents connect with each other.