Donald Trump "partied with Aerosmith" ahead of the first GOP presidential debate in 2015

Scott Farkus’s downfall came when his facade of dangerous invincibility crumbled. You remember Scott Farkus. He was the bully in the movie “A Christmas Story” who terrorized the protagonist and his friends as they walked to and from school. He was an oppressive force until the movie’s hero, Ralphie, overwhelmed with frustration, walloped him. The last time we see Farkus, the kids he had bullied are walking away from him, shaking their heads at his sobbing failure and clearly marveling at the fact that they had ever feared him at all.