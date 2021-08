You wouldn’t think it would be possible for Bryce Harper, of all people, to do anything quietly, or under the radar. After all, if there were a way to quantify “most career hype,” well, you could do a lot worse than pointing to the guy who was on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a teenager, then was picked No. 1 overall, then won the 2012 Rookie of the Year, then was named the 2015 Most Valuable Player, and then signed a 13-year-deal with the Phillies -- among 100 other things.