Daniel Brito, an infielder with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, suffered a medical emergency during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Rochester. The 23-year-old appeared to be off balance in the bottom of the first inning and started to fall, but was caught by the opposing third-base coach. Brito was helped to the ground and was reportedly administered oxygen by a paramedic until an ambulance arrived. Brito was then taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery.