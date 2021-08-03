Cancel
Boone County, MO

Big Bur Oak Tree designated a Boone County Historical Site

By Sean Decker, KOMU Reporter
KOMU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMCBAINE - The Big Bur Oak Tree is now considered a Boone County Historical Site, making it the only tree in the county to hold that designation. "My father is on the historical committee for the county and he noticed it had never been set up before as a historical site for the county, so he went ahead and made that happen," Columbia resident Steve Baumann said. "He was amazingly able to do it within a couple of weeks."

