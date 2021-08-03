Cancel
California Classic to Be Televised on ESPN

By Kenneth Reprado Facebook Twitter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on Tuesday, August 2, ESPN will carry the 3rd Annual California Classic starting at 5pm PST when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Tuesday’s coverage concludes at 8pm PST when the Sacramento Kings face off with the Golden State Warriors. Radio coverage of the Kings game will be provided by KHTK Sports 1140.

