Franklin, TN

Franklin man indicted by Grand Jury following January arrest for allegedly pulling knife on mother, carjacking woman

By Matt Masters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Franklin man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury after police said he pulled a knife on his mother and carjacked a woman in January. 36-year-old Clay Kintez Andrew was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal trespassing, carjacking, evading arrest while operating a motor vehicle, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault against a first responder following the Jan. 21, 2021, incident.

