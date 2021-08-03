Play ball: Mid-South Legion Regional brings economic, morale boost to Hastings
This year’s Mid-South American Legion Regional Tournament is about far more than balls and strikes. Slated for Aug. 4-8 at Duncan Field, the tournament represents a return to normalcy for players and fans alike after seeing last year’s tournament cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams participating in this year’s tournament include host team Hastings Five Points Bank and state-champion teams from Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.www.hastingstribune.com
