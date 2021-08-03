Cancel
Fayetteville, TN

Dorothy “Dot” Howell Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy “Dot” Howell, 93, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, (August 1, 2021). Dot was born in the Howell Community in Lincoln County, TN on August 7, 1927, to the late Clark and Mildred Thomas. Mrs. Howell was happily married to the late Lindsey “Buddy” Howell, until his death in 2001.Dot is survived by her son, Donald Bruce Howell; sister, Faye Callina; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was preceded in death by her sister\, Ruth Pitts and daughter-in-law, Suzie Howell. Mrs. Howell was a member of the Fayetteville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was known for her cooking skills and serving others. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Higgins Funeral Home.

