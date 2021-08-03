Christopher Ilitch on Tigers seeking high-end talent: ‘Undoubtedly this could happen this winter’
Hamtramck — What a morning it was. Not only was ground ceremoniously broken on a $2.6 million renovation plan for historic Hamtramck Stadium, now appropriately named after Detroit Stars Negro League star Norman “Turkey” Stearnes, but president and CEO Christopher Ilitch gave the firmest indication to date that the Tigers are going to start adding top-shelf free agents as soon as this winter.allfans.co
Comments / 0