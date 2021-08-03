Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Keep Technical Support Through Finish

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe livestock contracts were able to close higher again Tuesday afternoon, but the market’s biggest gains were undoubtedly seen in the boxed beef market. It was a good day for the livestock complex as the futures contracts continued with Monday’s rally. The boxed beef market continues to see robust gains as demand is truly exceptional, but Tuesday’s pork cutout value closed lower, with ham prices seeing the steepest regression.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Futures Contracts#Dtn#Technical Support#Beef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Higher on Good Demand, Lower Corn Prices

Futures prices are trading higher for both live and feeder cattle contracts early Wednesday, while October hogs are a little lower. October live cattle and September feeders are a little higher early Wednesday, still getting a break from Tuesday’s lower grain closes, while the market waits for cash trade to develop.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Early Aug. Buying Continues in Cattle Futures

Live cattle contracts became a temporary “safe haven” Wednesday following moderate to active pressure in most other commodity markets. This pushed spot August live cattle futures to their highest level since Mid-June. Light to moderate gains slowly but steadily developed in live and feeder cattle futures Wednesday. Active pressure in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on scarce supply and firmer cash markets

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Wednesday as cash trade firmed and wholesale beef prices march higher, traders said. "We have some tighter market-ready cattle supplies right now. The outlook is for supplies to tighten further later in the year and into next year," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst with Brock Capital Management.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Finishes Above 90 Cents for 4th Time

The December 2021 contract settled above the 90-cent mark for only the fourth time in its history. Speculators continue to “follow the money,” meaning the trend, and their buying of the small declines is keeping the trend heading north. Traders are also anticipating Thursday export sales. Thursday is the first report under the new-crop season.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Set Direction

Cattle and hogs diverged Wednesday. Live cattle futures found support from higher cash and continued higher boxed beef prices. Feeder cattle found some support from a lower corn price. Hogs fell apart later in the day as cutouts posted substantial losses. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $214.70 +2.58*. Hogs:...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Positive Morning Trade

With support beaming from both the market’s technical and fundamental points of view, higher prices are being achieved again on Tuesday. The market has kept up with the pace set Monday as the live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts all trade higher. What helped the market confidently trade higher into Tuesday’s debut was the fact that both pork cutouts and boxed beef prices closed higher Monday afternoon. If that can be accomplished again Tuesday afternoon, the market may stand a chance at continuing this rally into Wednesday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm as market-ready supplies remain soft

CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained for a second day on Tuesday, supported by lower supplies of market ready hogs as the August futures contract nears expiration. "Until we start seeing better numbers coming forward on packer runs, I think that’s going to elevate...
AgricultureMain Line Media News

Calf crop numbers surprise pre-report estimates

Last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers are continuing to decrease. The report indicated the beef cow herd was down 2% from a year ago, representing a 650,000-cow decrease from the previous year. Heifer retention numbers were down 2.3%. These numbers run opposite of dairy cow numbers....
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Grains lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. fell 5 cents at $7.2450 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 8.25 cents at $5.5050 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $4.47 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 26.50 cents at $13.9225 a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Traders May Be Less Aggressive

The livestock complex extended gains Tuesday, but those gains stemmed from the optimism of traders and not from underlying cash. Futures were low enough to entice traders to step in on the anticipation of the trend turning back up. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $212.12 +3.26*. Hogs: Steady Futures:...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Meal Lead Markets Mostly Lower

November soybeans closed down 33 3/4 cents and December soybean meal was down $9.90, a bout of selling on Tuesday pressured by chances for timely and favorable rains in the seven-day forecast. September KC wheat ended up 4 cents, the only gain in Tuesday’s grain sector. September corn closed down...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Protecting Higher Cattle Prices

In early 2017 cattle producers were frustrated by price levels below where fundamental indications suggested they could be. In recent weeks the cash and futures prices have moved higher, finally providing an opportunity for producers wanting solid price protection across different cattle sectors. It may also be a time for any hedgers that implemented protection strategies early in the year to revisit coverage and perhaps roll up to higher floor prices or lock in higher price levels available now.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybean Futures Suffering Meltdown

Corn is 10 to 11 cents lower, soybeans are 42 to 44 cents lower and wheat is 6 to 18 cents lower. Corn trade is 10 to 11 cents lower at midday Tuesday with spillover pressure from soybeans and little fresh bullish news to push trade as September/December remains at a small carry and weather looks little changed short term. Ethanol margins will continue to see pressure with energies sliding, along with the coming shift to cheaper fall blends, while corn remains rangebound.
Mississippi Stateagfax.com

Mississippi Soybeans: Divided Crop Has Good Price Prospects

Most soybeans in Mississippi are having a good year to date, with 82% of the crop appearing in good or excellent shape past the midway point in the season. Prices also look good, with averages above those of recent years. But Trent Irby, soybean specialist with the Mississippi State University...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

As producer sentiment holds steady, farmers weigh in on rising input prices and farmland values

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer leveled off after two months of sharp declines, down just 3 points to a reading of 134 in July. Both producers’ sentiment regarding current and future conditions also dropped. The Index of Current Conditions was down 6 points to a reading of 143, primarily as a result of weakened principal crop prices. The Index of Future Expectations was down 2 points to a reading of 130. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted July 19-23.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Global Demand Potential

The cotton market is sloughing off bearish rains and crop rating to inch higher. Traders may already be focusing on next week’s supply-demand data, wanting to see if global carryout will be lowered again. However, prior to that big report, the market will see weekly export sales Thursday 8:30 a.m. EDT, and the unemployment report on Friday also at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm after four days lower on ASF scare

CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Monday after four days of falls on market uncertainty in the market after African swine fever (ASF) was discovered last week in the Dominican Republic. "I think hogs are bouncing back," said Joe Kooima, commodity broker at...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Higher, but Below 90 Cents

The cotton market flirted with challenging its recent 91.00-cent high Monday morning, but hedge-type selling pushed the futures down. Overall, volume was a muted 19,000 contracts traded. Traders will analyze Monday afternoon’s weekly crop condition data for any clues as to the standing of the crop. At last count, the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Grain prices ease back as crop weather, Delta wave assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday as the market set recent production setbacks against forecasts for some rain relief in the U.S. Midwest and uncertainty over the economic impact of a spreading coronavirus variant. Traders were also digesting the U.S. Department of...
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Important Mid-Term Technical Support Test Starting

The USD/ZAR has continued to prove it has the capability to create a short-term bearish trend which has now put the Forex pair within sight of important mid-term technical support levels. Only one week ago, on the 26th of July, the USD/ZAR was trading within a hair of the 15.00000 juncture. On the 27th of July, after falling to a low near the 14.76000 vicinity, the Forex pair climbed again and tested the 14.95000 level. And since then the USD/ZAR has created a rather intriguing downward motion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy