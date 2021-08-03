DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Keep Technical Support Through Finish

With support beaming from both the market’s technical and fundamental points of view, higher prices are being achieved again on Tuesday. The market has kept up with the pace set Monday as the live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts all trade higher. What helped the market confidently trade higher into Tuesday’s debut was the fact that both pork cutouts and boxed beef prices closed higher Monday afternoon. If that can be accomplished again Tuesday afternoon, the market may stand a chance at continuing this rally into Wednesday.