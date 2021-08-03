ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers Working to Iron Out Wrinkles in Eviction Protections

 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers are back in Richmond trying to figure out...

thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michael Pope
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Iron#Wrinkles#Lawmakers#Federal Stimulus Money
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Daughter Quitting Real Estate After Secret Governor’s Mansion Meeting Revealed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the real estate business amid scrutiny over how she received her license. Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters, have faced mounting attention and ire from both the public and lawmakers over the reversal of a denial of Peters’ appraiser’s license, which was granted to her after the state’s Labor Secretary met with Noem at the governor’s mansion, the Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Evictions
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Judges Keep Accepting Nonsensical Reasons to Exclude Black People From Juries

In the coming weeks, a panel of 12 jurors will have to decide if Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan acted in self-defense when they cornered Ahmaud Arbery with their trucks before shooting him and leaving him to bleed out in the street. From the very start, the racial dynamics of the shooting—the fact that three white men killed an unarmed Black man and walked free for months—have raised questions about if the trial would be fair or unjustly tilted in favor of the white defendants.
SOCIETY
leedaily.com

A New Hurdle for Biden’s Build Back Better Legislation

Since Biden took office, he has had a very staunch approach to working on America’s infrastructure and taking measures to tackle climate change. Biden’s Build Back Better program has been gaining momentum but its execution is still a long way to go. Democrats are hoping that the Build Back Better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

