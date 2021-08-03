Cancel
Kevin Durant ‘looking forward’ to working with Nets’ draft picks

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant led Team USA into the medal round Tuesday, then took time to talk about the Nets’ roster moves back in Brooklyn, from the draft to free agency. The Nets made five picks in last Thursday’s NBA draft, including two in the first round. Then on the same night Durant poured in 29 points to carry Team USA to a 95-81 win over Spain, halfway around the globe his Nets lost Jeff Green in free agency but managed to hold into starting center Blake Griffin.

