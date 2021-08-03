Cancel
Interior Design

Quick Updates Turned This Under-Utilized Closet into a Crafting Storage Center

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA do-it-yourselfer transformed her neglected closet into a craft command center without using a tool belt. She kept the installation simple using freestanding furniture and stick-on wall organizers.

ARTnews

Put Your Tools at Your Fingertips With the Best Rolling Craft Supply Storage Cart

All crafters and artists know that it doesn’t take long for a meticulously organized studio to go to hell. A paintbrush here, stack of papers there, drawing board clips who-knows-where . . . it can unravel quite quickly when inspiration hits. While we can’t promise that this will never again happen to you, we can say that a rolling craft storage unit will help you keep disorder at bay. Some of these units consist of drawers, and others are basically bins; all can be easily moved around your work space, whether a personal studio or busy classroom. Ahead, find the five rolling craft storage units that we like best.
Home & GardenLifehacker

How to Remove Baseboards Without Damaging Your Walls

Baseboards serve a pretty basic purpose, and they serve it well: hide the part of a room where the drywall meets the flooring. Sometimes, though, they’ve got to go, whether it’s because you need to remove them to complete another project, or whether they’re outdated and you’re looking to replace them altogether. Either way, you want to remove them without damaging the walls in the process.
Apartment Therapy

This Under-the-Sink Organizer Turns Wasted Space Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Renters don’t get much say about the size of their cabinets. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a place with exactly the right amount of storage space you want. Many of us, however, will likely have to make some adjustments, especially in smaller homes or apartments. I’ve been looking for ways to better organize my compact cabinet space, and my under-the-sink cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom are the beasts I have yet to tame. They’re chock-full of cleaning supplies, beauty supplies, and other products I use throughout the week. Simply stuffing the cabinets full is one way to get everything inside, but a smarter method of maximizing the space is to build up. For any standard under-the-sink organizer, the sink’s pipes would be bothersome, but the SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2-Tier Expandable Rack smartly takes them into account.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Living Space: Small mudroom ideas worth stealing

When it comes to packing in lots of function, very few spaces beat a mudroom. But many homeowners don’t have a dedicated space for a mudroom. Or they may think they don’t have enough square footage to create a useful go-to spot for their families. But a few clever design ideas and some maxed-out storage can help you carve out a super-functional small mudroom. Here’s what to consider.
Home & GardenTODAY.com

Explore Bed Bath & Beyond's new Squared Away storage line

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Just as there are budget-friendly hacks...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

tiny apartment in madrid is transformed into a flexible multi-use space for spanish performer

Madrid-based studio husos architects renovated a 44 sqm apartment in the lavapiés neighborhood of madrid, spain to suit the needs of spanish musician and performer, niño de elche. for this project the architects worked on four main points: preserving as much of the existing elements as possible, creating a large amount of low cost and flexible storage space, using a multifaceted system of illumination for changes in ambiance, and employing movable furniture for a variety of usages.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This DIYer’s Fix to a Common Living Room Design Problem Cost Just $50

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In design, televisions can fall under the “can’t live with them, can’t live without them” category. Even though they’re mainstays of modern life, thanks to endless entertainment options, televisions are also routinely ridiculed for their stark appearance. After all, a black box isn’t as aesthetically pleasing as the curves of a comfy sofa or the sheen of a glass coffee table. In the midst of those inviting colors and textures, televisions tend to feel like the opposite.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

The perfect finishing touch: Country Living's kitchen splashbacks collection

Whether you have a traditional country or a modern kitchen, splashbacks are a great way to add interest to a functional design feature. The Country Living collection at Splashback.co.uk includes five practical and easy-to-fit glass splashbacks in a range of country-inspired colours and patterns. A brilliant alternative to tiling, our...
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

These 9 Collapsible Kitchen Tools Make Storage So Much Easier

When storage space is a problem, it can turn even the easiest kitchen tasks into a hassle. Nobody wants to fumble around crowded cabinets for the perfect-sized mixing bowl, and stacking them on top of each other means an inevitable avalanche of pots, pans, and everything in between. If you...
Interior Designhomedit.com

The Toilet Paper Holder – An Unexpected Source Of Beauty In The Bathroom

The toilet paper holder seems like such a trivial thing it’s hardly ever the subject of any conversation or design choice. It is, however, one of the accessories that can influence the decor and ambiance in a bathroom and, as such, it deserves our full attention. Because the subject is so unpopular, a lot of times people just go with the first option that presents itself to them, without even taking into consideration other possibilities.
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Installing These Over-the-Door Racks In My Pantry Has Made Cooking So Much More Enjoyable

As far as pantries go, I have it pretty good. I was sold on our historic home when I discovered the double-door pantry with nine-foot ceilings, measuring four feet across and three feet deep, that provided much-needed storage space in our small kitchen. Yet even with 108 cubic feet to store my dry goods, cans, baking supplies, and endless boxes and bags of the latest snacks (I am a food writer, after all — it's part of the job!), our poor pantry quickly became sloppy and disorganized beyond belief. It was overwhelming to even open the doors, let alone dig around for things like my baking powder and chocolate chips when I wanted to whip up a quick batch of cookies. Somehow I needed to create more space inside this cavernous, disorderly little room without simply stacking things higher and deeper. My solution came in the form of a quick Target run.
Interior DesignNewsweek

20 Bedroom Organization Products That Will Transform Your Room

Have you ever wished for a bigger space to call your own? You're not alone. According to a recent survey done by Pier 1, 89 percent of participants said they "wish they lived in a bigger home" and 45 percent said that "not having enough storage" was their most significant challenge of living in a small space. Luckily, this concern isn't a space problem—not if you know how to maximize your space.
KIIK 104.9

Quad Cities, PLEASE Use The Center Turning Lane!

Alright Quad Cities, let's have a chat. It's fair week and before we continue with it, we need to make sure all drivers are on the same page because from what I've been seeing, we clearly aren't! It's time to remind you all, especially those who drive Locust Street, how to use the center turning lane and move your ass over!
Home & GardenQuad Cities Onlines

Living Space: 10 items to toss from your garage in the next 30 minutes

If your garage has turned into the glorified dumping ground for anything that doesn’t fit in your house or that you’re just not quite ready to get rid of, it’s time to get a garbage bag and a donations box and tackle the task. Your garage is a great place to store cars, bikes, lawn tractors and garden tools — but it isn’t the place for broken-down tools, electronics or that hideous lime-green paint that you’re never going to use again. Here’s some help identifying the items that need to go, and a list of the most common garage offenders.

