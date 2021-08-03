Access Youth Center plans 'Backpack Giveaway Tour'

The Access Youth Center is gearing up for this year’s edition of the annual backpack giveaway, according to assistant director Laura Helm. “The Backpack Giveaway Tour” will give away 130 bags per site per day from 4 to 5 p.m. on both Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1721 N. Vernon St. and Thursday, Aug. 5 at Meadowbrook Apartments, 1289 Meadowbrook Lane; and also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the CASA Back to School Bash at Wabash High School.