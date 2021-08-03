Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Community Safety Forum: School Security

themobmuseum.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students make their way back to campuses for in-person learning this fall, Brian Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department will discuss several initiatives aimed at preventing school violence. School district police work closely with school administrations, community outreach programs, child and family services, charitable youth organizations and other local police agencies to ensure the well-being and safety of students.

themobmuseum.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#School Security#Community Outreach#The Mob Museum#Community Safety Forums#Nv Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy