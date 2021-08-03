Carmack murder trial begins

Jury selection began Monday at the Grant County courthouse for the murder trial of a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter in 2019. The proceedings Monday closely mirrored those held in late October of 2020, when witnesses took the stand to testify during a trial that was cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The prosecution had presented three days of its case against Amanda D. Carmack – who is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, strangulation and domestic battery in relation to the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack – before the trial was canceled on Nov. 1, 2020.