2024 Michigan DB Jacob Oden takes his first Minnesota visit

"My dad and I went to Minnesota this past weekend and I camped with the Gophers, got a tour of campus and got to talk with some coaches including head coach PJ Fleck," 2024 Michigan defensive back Jacob Oden explained to 247Sports. "The camp on Saturday was good as I got some good work in with safeties coach Joe Harasymiak. I really liked working with Coach H. He was one of the coolest coaches I worked with this summer and he told me that he wants to continue to recruit me and he talked with me about how kind of position coach that he is."