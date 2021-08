Fox News is defending its star primetime host Tucker Carlson after a man accosted the media personality in a Montana fishing shop and called him “the worst human being.”. “Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable,” said a representative for Fox News on Sunday. “No public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”