Demario Davis on reuniting with Kwon Alexander: 'We waited all summer for this'

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Count Demario Davis within the chorus of New Orleans Saints welcoming Kwon Alexander back to the black and gold. The All-Pro defensive captain celebrated the return of his teammate on Twitter, and it’s clear the pair of linebackers are eager to work together again.

We’ll see if Alexander can hold up to extended action in a starting role. He has a history of injuries and is coming off an offseason spent rehabbing his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon. But there’s no doubting his playmaking abilities. With a pair of highly-drafted youngsters also in the competition (Pete Werner and Zack Baun), the Saints should have confidence that they can field the best set of linebackers possible.

In the meantime: Davis is known for his dynamic play style, but also his fiery pregame speeches. And that enthusiasm is infectious. See for yourself:

LOOK: The best photos of Kwon Alexander's Saints debut

