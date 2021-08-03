Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Egress: 73% of orgs were victims of phishing attacks in the last year

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article73% of organizations were victims of successful phishing attacks in the last year, according to the Egress 2021 Insider Data Breach Survey. IT leaders indicate that the remote and hybrid future of work will make it harder to prevent phishing incidents. Remote work has already increased the risk of a data breach, with over half (53%) of IT leaders reporting an increase in incidents caused by phishing. In addition, the research has revealed concerns over future hybrid working, with 50% of IT leaders saying it will make it harder to prevent breaches caused by malicious email attacks.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Orgs#Arlington Research#Egress#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyItproportal

What are the key challenges facing employees when it comes to phishing attacks?

Humans are often described as the weakest link in an organization’s security posture, and we frequently see ‘human error’ as a reason why an attacker has been able to breach an organization’s network. The human error that causes such attacks may be through phishing emails when cybercriminals send large numbers of targeted malicious messages to an employee which are disguised as coming from a trusted source. An employee only has to click on a malicious link once in an email that looks genuine for a potentially catastrophic security incident to take place that could then cost millions of pounds.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Ransomware Attacks Leave Lasting Damage

Organizations hit by ransomware attacks also report tightened budgets and lingering impacts on productivity, profitability and security posture, suggesting the extensive damage caused in the wake of ransomware attacks has long-lasting effects. A Keeper Security survey of 2,000 U.S.-based workers found that nearly all companies targeted by a ransomware attack...
Public SafetyBeta News

Phishing attack spoofs WeTransfer notifications

Despite the rise of cloud-based collaboration services it's still common for people to exchange information and documents by email. Of course you still need a way of handling larger attachments. The latest social engineering attack uncovered by Armorblox spoofs a file-sharing notice from the popular WeTransfer platform that's used by...
GermanyPosted by
TechRadar

Ransomware attacks in 2021 have already surpassed last year

Ransomware attacks have skyrocketed, and have already eclipsed the entire volume for 2020 in the first six months of 2021, according to new research. In its mid-year 2021 Cyber Threat Report update, SonicWall pegged the global ransomware volume at 304.7 million in the first half of 2021, surpassing 2020’s full-year total of 304.6 million, translating to a 151% year-to-date increase.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Experts say employee education key to avoiding phishing attacks

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What can you do to protect your business from a cyberattack? It was revealed this week that the $50 Million University of Vermont Health Network ransomware attack last fall happened after an employee opened a link in a personal email. Olivia Lyons spoke with experts about steps to mitigating malware.
Healthcybersecdn.com

Reduce Instances of Covid-19 Phishing Email Attacks

In my previous post, I focused on how the report we commissioned Ostermann Research to conduct showed the challenges with ransomware and phishing. For this article I would like to focus on a different area of the report which covered the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic on phishing. Phishing has...
San Diego, CAthreatpost.com

UC San Diego Health Breach Tied to Phishing Attack

Employee email takeover exposed personal, medical data of students, employees and patients. Authorities at the University of California San Diego Health reported a phishing attack lead to a major breach of its network, which allowed an adversary to gain access to sensitive patient, student and employee data. A Wednesday notice...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Proliferation of Ransomware Attacks: Protecting Critical Infrastructure

I watched the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing about ransomware called “America Under Cyber Siege: Preventing and Responding to Ransomware Attacks” with mixed emotions. I am glad to see there are impressive, dedicated professionals like those who testified before the committee on the case, focusing on the areas where additional legislation could help prevent future attacks. I’m glad to see there is awareness, but if we’re going to see real change we need to achieve a better collective understanding of the underlying problems behind the eye-catching ransomware headlines.
Iowa Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Thousands of patients exposed after phishing attack on Iowa hospital

Corydon, Iowa-based Wayne County Hospital began notifying 2,016 patients that their data may have been exposed after hackers launched a phishing attack on its employee emails. On March 22, the hospital learned it was the victim of a phishing attack. The hospital took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm, according to a news release.
Restaurantsmediapost.com

Chipotle Email Account Leveraged In Phishing Attack

A Mailgun account used by Chipotle was compromised last month, resulting in 121 phishing emails, security firm Inky reports. The incident was similar to an earlier one in which the Russian threat actor NOBELIUM attacked Constant Contact, Inky says. Seen by Inky between July 13 and July 16, the phishing...
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

447,000 patients exposed after phishing attack on Florida practice

Orlando (Fla.) Family Physicians began notifying 447,426 patients that it was the victim of a phishing attack on its employee email accounts. On April 15, an unauthorized party accessed the email account of an employee by obtaining their user ID and password through a phishing email, according to a July 20 news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy