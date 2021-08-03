Egress: 73% of orgs were victims of phishing attacks in the last year
73% of organizations were victims of successful phishing attacks in the last year, according to the Egress 2021 Insider Data Breach Survey. IT leaders indicate that the remote and hybrid future of work will make it harder to prevent phishing incidents. Remote work has already increased the risk of a data breach, with over half (53%) of IT leaders reporting an increase in incidents caused by phishing. In addition, the research has revealed concerns over future hybrid working, with 50% of IT leaders saying it will make it harder to prevent breaches caused by malicious email attacks.venturebeat.com
