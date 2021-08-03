Egress: 73% of orgs were victims of phishing attacks in the last year

Humans are often described as the weakest link in an organization’s security posture, and we frequently see ‘human error’ as a reason why an attacker has been able to breach an organization’s network. The human error that causes such attacks may be through phishing emails when cybercriminals send large numbers of targeted malicious messages to an employee which are disguised as coming from a trusted source. An employee only has to click on a malicious link once in an email that looks genuine for a potentially catastrophic security incident to take place that could then cost millions of pounds.