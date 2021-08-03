Cancel
House Rent

Housing advocate discusses hold up of billions in federal rental assistance

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the White House prepares to roll out another moratorium on evictions, billions of dollars of federal rental assistance funds remain unspent. Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss some of the challenges that are delaying the dispersal of federal aid to Americans in need and how the government is trying to buy renters more time.

#Rental Home#The White House#Cbsn#Red Blue#Americans
