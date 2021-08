A third officer, Gunther Hashida, became the third police officer who fought with Trump supporters during the insurrection on 6 January to die by suicide, CNBC reports.A spokesman for the Washington police confirmed that Mr Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday. “We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” spokeswoman Brianna Burch said.Mr Hashida had joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 2003 and at the time of his death, was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations division of the department. Two other police...