Children Collide announce Australian tour, release single ‘Man of the People’

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGod, it feels good to be writing a tour announcement. Melbourne indie-rock trio Children Collide have announce a 13-date national tour, set to kick off in November. The tour will celebrate the release of the band’s forthcoming fourth record, Time Itself, due for release on Friday 27 August. The band will make their way through Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Belgrave, Melbourne, Ballarat, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Maroochydoore, and the Gold Coast.

