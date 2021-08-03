Children Collide announce Australian tour, release single ‘Man of the People’

Rising rapper $NOT might be an introvert at heart, but he’s an extremely charismatic performer in his shows and music videos. Coming through with an inventive clip for his latest single, $NOT shares the video for “RED.” Produced by ToryOnTheBeat, “RED” fits the laid-back, yet aggressive mode that $NOT has perfected, delivering effortless flexes and promising to lay down the law if he needs to: “Get the f*ck up out my way, b*tch, I got a strap/Body on the ground, we gon’ leave you where you lay.”