Portland, OR

First Delivery Service of its Kind to Accept SNAP EBT

pdxfoodpress.com
 1 day ago

Portland’s Original Produce Delivery Service Now Accepts SNAP EBT. PORTLAND, OREGON, August 3, 2021 —Locally owned and operated in Portland – Organics to You is the first delivery service of its kind to accept SNAP EBT as a payment method for their customers. Organics to You offers free delivery to the greater Portland and Vancouver areas and sources from local organic farms and food distributors to give customers the best farm-to-table experience possible. With SNAP EBT now accepted, Organics to You is dedicated to providing delicious and healthy food to all in the Portland/Vancouver area. For the past two decades, this delivery service has proven extremely popular with busy working families, healthy minded individuals and home-bound customers that value locally grown and organic produce.

pdxfoodpress.com

