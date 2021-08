Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal) has forgotten an important part of her past. She cannot remember that she is in love with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has been determined to marry Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). She wanted to marry Theo on the same date that she married Ben. Ciara is trying to deny that she could still have feeling for Ben. However, Ben has gotten the help of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) to take Ciara away from her wedding. Ben hopes that he can get Ciara to remember their love.