Microsoft Defender Application Guard protects your networks and data from malicious applications running in your web browser, but you must install and activate it first. In a previous article, we noted that many of the security features listed as absolute requirements for a successful Windows 11 installation are already available as options in Windows 10, you just have to turn them on manually. If you are wondering if your current Windows 10 PC will run Windows 11, activating these security protocols will give you the answers you seek.