Igor Shesterkin was sensational in the 12 games he started for the New York Rangers in 2019-20, and he rewarded all the fans who patiently waited with anticipation for him to take his talents from St. Petersburg to Madison Square Garden. His 2019-20 season was shortened because of injuries sustained in a minor car accident, although he did return for two regular season games after, and one game in the play-in series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Heading into 2020-21 it was clear that Shesterkin was the man following a buyout of Henrik Lundqvist, and he was in a position to make a name for himself as one of the league’s most exciting young goaltenders.