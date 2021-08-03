Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Jacobs set for next step as lead back in 3rd season

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Go3gG_0bGtpCA400
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs a drill during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/David Becker)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs was among the NFL’s busiest running backs in his second year with the Las Vegas Raiders, and learned what it’s like to get plenty of attention from the defense.

A significant drop in his per-carry average accompanied better production around the goal line, so now the former Alabama back will see if he can keep both numbers up. He’ll get every chance, even after the offseason addition of Kenyan Drake.

“Jacobs is the strength of this team,” coach Jon Gruden said of the 2020 Pro Bowler, “and we’ll certainly keep relying on him.”

The first Raiders running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen 36 years go, Jacobs ranked third in the NFL with 273 carries last year.

Despite a drop in per-carry average to 3.9 yards from 4.8 as a rookie first-round pick in 2019, Jacobs tied for fourth with 12 touchdowns rushing after seven TDs as a rookie. He finished eighth in the NFL with 1,065 yards after rushing for 1,150 in his debut.

Feeling healthy and looking explosive a week into training camp, Jacobs is more aware than ever of his potential as the lead back. Veteran offensive lineman Richie Incognito believes Jacobs can fill that role.

“He’s got a feel for a young guy in the run game kind of unlike I’ve ever seen,” Incognito said. “You’ll see it nine times out of 10, he’ll hit that hole, he’ll hit it exactly where we want to do it and it’s really just having a feel for it. For a young guy to have it that fast is special.”

The offensive line in front of Jacobs had trouble getting settled in 2020, with four starters on the COVID-19 list at one point during the season.

Jacobs also battled an ankle injury that kept him out of one game and limited him to 15 carries per game over the final five contests. He missed four games as a rookie with a shoulder issue.

Both years, Jacobs tried to play through the injuries, showing the versatility of plowing through the line and lowering his head into a defender one play, then breaking tackles to get in the open field the next.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” said linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who sees Jacobs across the line of scrimmage at every practice. “He’s a guy as a linebacker you don’t want to tackle 10, 15, 20 times a game.”

Jacobs sees the addition of Drake less as competition and more as a boost to a group of running backs that includes Jalen Richard and fullback Alex Ingold.

Drake had a strong second half of 2019 in Arizona after a midseason trade from Miami, but fell short of 1,000 yards with the Cardinals last season. The 27-year-old Drake is getting $11 million guaranteed in a two-year deal.

“I think this is the first time I’ve been in the running back room where it’s just like crazy, since like ’Bama really,” Jacobs said. “I think that we know that crunch time if we need a play, I feel like we got a lot of guys that are going out there that he trusts to make a play. I feel like I’m one of them guys.”

Gruden makes it clear Jacobs is.

NOTES: TE Darren Waller was not seen at practice, nor were safeties Karl Joseph and Tyree Gillespie, who missed his fifth straight practice. Gruden said Gillespie has a soft tissue injury and could return soon. ... T Sam Young became the third Raider to announce his retirement since the start of camp. The 2010 sixth-round draft pick follows RB Theo Riddick and LB James Onwualu. ... General manager Mike Mayock contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Onwualu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Jacobs#Henderson#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kenyan#Pro Bowler#Pro Football Hall#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders up to 3 running backs from Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash in the offseason when they signed Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract in free agency to give them a one-two punch of former Alabama running backs. The Raiders already had Josh Jacobs, and he had produced 1,000-yard rushing efforts in each...
NFLPost-Crescent

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs heads into his third NFL season looking to remain on his upward trajectory. Below, we look at Josh Jacobs' 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Jacobs recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in his first two seasons. He...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders 2021 Season Outlook: RB Kenyan Drake

As a complementary back to Josh Jacobs, what can we expect from Kenyan Drake during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season?. The Raiders signed the former Cardinal to a two-year, $11 million deal this past free agency period. This was an interesting financial commitment for a second-string back; however, he’ll hold a significant role on the team. Just how significant will Drake be? We will look over his career history and then preview what he can do this season to find out.
NFLfantasypros.com

Must-Have Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

A running back is to your fantasy football team as a steak is to your dinner plate. A great one can make your year, but a bad one, especially when you paid handsomely for it, is supremely disappointing. In my list of must-have running backs, I’m deliberately leaving off consensus first-rounders and focusing on players being criminally underdrafted.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep Q&A: Running backs whose ADP makes least sense, plus who we're drafting most

Hello everyone -- Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here and we've turned the pages on our calendars to August so that means we're in the endgame now. Sorry, I just always wanted to say we're in the endgame now! What we're really in is the stretch run of Fantasy Football 2021 draft preparation. We want to get you caught up with everything here and so we'll be dedicating each of the following weeks to one position group with an offshoot of content specific to that position. This week will be running backs.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy