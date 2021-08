The current Land Rover Defender has been a successful return of the nameplate to North American soil. This year, the range got even stronger with the announcement of several updates, including the arrival of the hotly anticipated Defender V8. With 518 horsepower from its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, it's not short on power, allowing the Defender to reach 60 mph in under five seconds. But the Defender V8 may not be the most powerful variant in the lineup for much longer. The latest rumors indicate that the 2023 Defender SVR will take on that role with over 600 horses.