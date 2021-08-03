Cancel
38% of Europe's Electricity Is from Renewable Sources: What can the US Learn from them?

By Patrick Jones
Cover picture for the articleIt may have been overlooked due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but the first half of 2020 had a reason to celebrate. It was the first time that Europe generated more electricity from renewable resources than fossil fuels. Forbes reported that bioenergy, solar, wind and hydro energy made up 40% of Europe's electricity production, whereas a lesser 34% of electricity was produced by fossil fuels.

